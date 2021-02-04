Dock (DOCK) Market Cap Hits $16.58 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Dock token can now be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dock has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar. Dock has a total market cap of $16.58 million and $2.57 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00068708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.91 or 0.01285076 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00058816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,170.84 or 0.05899041 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00041879 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00018588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00021311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Dock

Dock is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,697,556 tokens. The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

