Dock (DOCK) Price Up 34% Over Last Week

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, Dock has traded up 34% against the dollar. Dock has a total market capitalization of $16.52 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00063971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.14 or 0.01143197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00049307 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00041410 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,703.07 or 0.04547453 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015640 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00020366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Dock

DOCK is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,697,556 tokens. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

