Dock Market Cap Hits $16.58 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Dock token can currently be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Dock has a total market capitalization of $16.58 million and $2.57 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dock has traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00068708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $472.91 or 0.01285076 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00058816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,170.84 or 0.05899041 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00041879 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00018588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00021311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Dock

Dock (DOCK) is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,697,556 tokens. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official website is dock.io

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

