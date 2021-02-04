Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches Market Cap of $6.01 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.01 billion and approximately $13.61 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.04 or 0.00397404 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003688 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,233,897,816 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

