Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading 303.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 57.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $6.41 billion and $10.67 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 303.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.98 or 0.00396563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003594 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,233,897,816 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.