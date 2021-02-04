DOGEFI (DOGEFI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $45,435.00

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded up 28.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, DOGEFI has traded up 516.7% against the US dollar. One DOGEFI token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges. DOGEFI has a market cap of $192,726.26 and $45,435.00 worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00053744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00145496 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 129.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00101194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00063601 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00245364 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00040296 BTC.

About DOGEFI

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DOGEFI is medium.com/@DOGEFI . DOGEFI’s official website is dogefi.army

DOGEFI Token Trading

DOGEFI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOGEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

