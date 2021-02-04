Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,681 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $105.36. The company had a trading volume of 15,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $115.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.57 and a 200-day moving average of $99.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $842,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total transaction of $7,227,965.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

