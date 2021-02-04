Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $50.87

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.87 and traded as high as $51.26. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) shares last traded at $50.83, with a volume of 362,015 shares.

DOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$54.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$15.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.87.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.2909084 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

In other Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) news, Senior Officer Michael Ross sold 86,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.29, for a total transaction of C$4,669,215.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at C$76,010.48.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

