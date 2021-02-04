Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (UFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.60 per share for the quarter.

Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.37) by C$0.81. The company had revenue of C$1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.41 billion.

Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) stock opened at C$39.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.97. Domtar Co. has a 1 year low of C$25.29 and a 1 year high of C$49.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

