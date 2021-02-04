Domtar (UFS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Domtar to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Domtar to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UFS stock opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33. Domtar has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UFS. Bank of America raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UFS upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CIBC upgraded Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

