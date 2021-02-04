Donut Price Reaches $0.0157 on Major Exchanges (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Donut has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $201,216.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Donut has traded 268.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Donut token can now be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00054481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00151605 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00088374 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00065333 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00239737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00042271 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Token Trading

Donut can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.