dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Trading 5.7% Higher

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 23,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86.

About dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF)

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.