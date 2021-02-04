DPRating Hits Market Capitalization of $514,102.32 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $514,102.32 and approximately $48,801.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DPRating token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DPRating has traded up 100% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DPRating alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00065020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $486.79 or 0.01322329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00049957 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00043026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,756.53 or 0.04771535 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00015619 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00020629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Token Trading

DPRating can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.