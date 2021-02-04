Dragon Coins (DRG) Trading Down 29.2% Over Last 7 Days

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 21.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and $346.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Coins token can now be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00067856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.64 or 0.01318959 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00055949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,202.17 or 0.05944239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005836 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00042606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00018067 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00021152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

DRG is a token. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.