Dragonchain Market Capitalization Tops $21.39 Million (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0578 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar. Dragonchain has a market cap of $21.39 million and approximately $247,030.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00069390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $477.09 or 0.01282119 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00057590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,251.53 or 0.06050734 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00041689 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00018477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00021300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain (CRYPTO:DRGN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,194,954 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

