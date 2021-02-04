DREP (DREP) Trading 49.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One DREP coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DREP has traded up 49.6% against the U.S. dollar. DREP has a market cap of $22.85 million and approximately $17.45 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00064347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $429.92 or 0.01152090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00048978 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00042219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,727.57 or 0.04629503 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015801 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00020356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000172 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP (DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

DREP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

