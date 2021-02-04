DREP Trading Up 34.9% Over Last 7 Days (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. One DREP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DREP has traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar. DREP has a market cap of $22.06 million and $8.51 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00069181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $479.57 or 0.01286266 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00057573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006285 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,288.11 or 0.06136934 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00041474 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00018412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00021318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000174 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 coins. DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

DREP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

