DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DSDVY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DSV Panalpina A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

DSV Panalpina A/S stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.15 and its 200 day moving average is $79.51. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $89.60.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.