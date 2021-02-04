DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Holdings Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. CX Institutional boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE opened at $118.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.67 and a 200-day moving average of $120.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total value of $93,184.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $251,061.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,992 shares of company stock valued at $647,696 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.53.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

