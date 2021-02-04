DubaiCoin (DBIX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $899,872.47

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 27.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $899,872.47 and $20,831.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 39% higher against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00019270 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009422 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003745 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

