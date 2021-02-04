Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Director Sells $273,264,840.00 in Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $273,264,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

(Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 720,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $28,634,400.00.

DCT stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.57. 751,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,684. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -496.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average is $43.34.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.80 million. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $6,581,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $24,232,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $2,810,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

