Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.45

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.45 and last traded at $54.45, with a volume of 3805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.23.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.29.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 720,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $28,634,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

