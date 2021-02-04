Ducommun (DCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $54.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $636.83 million, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.58. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71.

Get Ducommun alerts:

DCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ducommun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $159,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at $625,380.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $55,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 406,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,377,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,406 shares of company stock worth $332,630 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.