Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Ducommun posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ducommun.

Get Ducommun alerts:

DCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ducommun from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

Shares of Ducommun stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $54.86. 18,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,497. The firm has a market cap of $642.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.81. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $55,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 406,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,377,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $159,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,380.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,406 shares of company stock worth $332,630 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ducommun by 522.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ducommun by 228.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.