Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (DPM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) to post earnings of C$0.38 per share for the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The mining company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$210.55 million for the quarter.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) stock opened at C$8.51 on Thursday. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.20 and a 1 year high of C$10.73. The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DPM. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a report on Friday, November 13th.

In other Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) news, Director Peter Nixon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.98, for a total transaction of C$89,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,772.28.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

