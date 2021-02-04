Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in LHC Group by 2,304.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 210,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,800,000 after buying an additional 202,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,764,000 after buying an additional 77,069 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the third quarter worth about $14,915,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $987,151,000 after buying an additional 26,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LHC Group by 51.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,854,000 after buying an additional 24,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.09.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $199.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.58 and a 200 day moving average of $208.58. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.29. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $530.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

