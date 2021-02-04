Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Terry L. Blaker purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZBH opened at $158.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.56. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $165.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 991.06, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBH. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.44.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

