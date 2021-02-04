Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,868,000 after buying an additional 3,034,095 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,793,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 99.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,205,000 after buying an additional 686,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,371,000 after buying an additional 623,278 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $83.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.88. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $85.39. The firm has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.13.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

