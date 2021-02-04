Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.12 Million Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 109.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $325,001.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,381,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,191,954.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,921 shares of company stock worth $4,792,270 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

Shares of BJ opened at $42.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average is $40.77. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. Analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

