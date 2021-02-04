Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.13% of Luminex worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in Luminex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 170,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Luminex by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Luminex by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Luminex during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Luminex by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of LMNX stock opened at $29.43 on Thursday. Luminex Co. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $106.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.75 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Luminex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -190.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eck bought 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

