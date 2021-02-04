Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $30.63 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,314 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.7% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $30,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $160.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $422.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

