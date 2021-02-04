Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 104.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 131,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 6.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 140,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,787,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 317.6% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 22,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,979 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

NYSE:WY opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.