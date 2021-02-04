Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.
Shares of HAACU opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.85. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66.
Health Assurance Acquisition Company Profile
