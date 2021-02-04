Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,651 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,426 shares of the airline’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the airline’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LUV stock opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

