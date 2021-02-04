Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,118 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,692 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $246.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $258.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,687 shares of company stock worth $403,241 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CSFB raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.54.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

