Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 23,170 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,170 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,009,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594,264 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 171,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 428,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,785,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 935,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,282,000 after acquiring an additional 73,342 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NNN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $804,966.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,801 shares in the company, valued at $18,635,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,465.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,034 shares of company stock worth $1,433,626. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $40.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.41. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $58.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.80 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. National Retail Properties’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

