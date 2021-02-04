Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,371 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 76.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 47.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at $46,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

In other news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $140.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.16. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $146.95.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

