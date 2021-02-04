Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,307 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $51.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.44. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -43.58 and a beta of 1.33. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 46,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,551,426.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,851 shares in the company, valued at $27,979,957.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 6,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $198,414.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,212,492.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 359,579 shares of company stock worth $12,313,627. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Sidoti lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

