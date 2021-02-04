Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.24% of Comtech Telecommunications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 247.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 172,769 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 35.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at $700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $567.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $35.35.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($3.26). The business had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMTL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

