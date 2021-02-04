DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €36.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) has been given a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.08% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.50 ($39.41) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €37.41 ($44.01).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) alerts:

DWS opened at €34.26 ($40.31) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 14.25 and a quick ratio of 14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 1-year high of €39.99 ($47.05).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.