DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,623,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721,544 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.60% of DXC Technology worth $170,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at $33,888,000. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 33.0% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 5,397,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,960 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at $22,677,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 49.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,392,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 34.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,871,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,107,000 after acquiring an additional 984,581 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $49,821.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $320,280.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology stock opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DXC Technology has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $35.75.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.56.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.