Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) Shares Up 1.9%

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND)’s share price shot up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$45.47 and last traded at C$44.82. 173,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 235,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.98.

Several research firms have commented on DND. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$38.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Scotiabank set a C$52.00 target price on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James set a C$46.00 target price on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.73. The company has a market cap of C$2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.94.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.90 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.9437669 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

