Dynamic Trading Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00002171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $12.34 million and approximately $67,964.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,210.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,629.23 or 0.04378374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.66 or 0.00396830 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $426.23 or 0.01145434 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.99 or 0.00481025 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.49 or 0.00404424 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.00243434 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00020855 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,277,352 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

