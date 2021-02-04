Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price upped by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

DT opened at $50.12 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.01, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 61,079 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $2,710,686.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,075.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $48,816.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,382 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,328.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,758,190 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 107,535 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,217,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,795,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

