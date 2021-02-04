Dynatronics (DYNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Dynatronics to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. On average, analysts expect Dynatronics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DYNT stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $18.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of -0.04. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

