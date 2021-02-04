Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.20 Million

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will report $13.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.17 million to $15.22 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $10.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $40.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.17 million to $42.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $85.80 million, with estimates ranging from $78.71 million to $92.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%. The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVAX shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.35. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.