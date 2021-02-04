e-Gulden 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $492.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $492.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.25 or 0.00393572 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003678 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000220 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,973,712 coins and its circulating supply is 17,151,401 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

