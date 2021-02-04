e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Given New $27.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.74 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $26.19.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $177,450.00. Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 460,116 shares of company stock worth $10,884,347. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

