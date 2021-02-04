e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.74 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 21,813 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $490,356.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $200,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 460,116 shares of company stock worth $10,884,347. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 99.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 151.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

