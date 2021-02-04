Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ: EGBN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/3/2021 – Eagle Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EAGLE BANCORP is the holding company for EagleBank. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking services through nine offices, located in Montgomery County, Maryland and Washington, D.C. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace. “

1/29/2021 – Eagle Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at G.Research, Llc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/29/2021 – Eagle Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Eagle Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EAGLE BANCORP is the holding company for EagleBank. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking services through nine offices, located in Montgomery County, Maryland and Washington, D.C. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace. “

1/8/2021 – Eagle Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at G.Research, Llc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/8/2021 – Eagle Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/5/2021 – Eagle Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EAGLE BANCORP is the holding company for EagleBank. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking services through nine offices, located in Montgomery County, Maryland and Washington, D.C. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace. “

12/17/2020 – Eagle Bancorp is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of EGBN stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.12. 2,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.47. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $47.06.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.37%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,703,000 after purchasing an additional 91,375 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 20.4% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 185,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 31,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1,242.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 178,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 165,346 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

